United Way invited givers to thank them for the past year

A reception was held by the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties to thank their Leadership Givers on Thursday evening.

The Leadership Giving Society recognizes donors supporting the local United Way campaign with an annual personal gift of $500 or greater.

Leadership Givers are those who made a donation or impact on the organization's campaign.

The money donated this past year supported 33 programs and 26 health and human service agencies.

The reception was to show gratitude to those who helped United Way's mission of providing health, education, and financial stability for those in Marion and Taylor Counties.

"It's important for them to understand how much we appreciate what they can do for our community. They've done so much for us and it's time for us to thank them" said Patrick Snively, United Way's Co-Chair.

The reception is an annual event, and Thursday it was held at the Marion County Courthouse.