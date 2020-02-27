United Way of Harrison County raises $18,000 during inaugural telethon

Volunteers spent eight hours Wednesday answering phone calls and sifting through online pledge donations to ultimately raise close to $20,000 for the United Way of Harrison County at the organization's annual fundraising campaign.

The non-profit's annual campaign goal this year is $800,000. All money donated goes back into community programs.

Entering the telethon, organizers said they were only $45,000 away from their goal. The telethon brought them $18,000 closer to their goal.

"The most important thing is getting out there in the community, understanding the needs that we need to meet, and building our United Way family," said Brad Riffee, the organization's Community Impact Director.

WDTV's Colleen Campbell, Josh Croup, Cynthia Hill, and Adam Wright volunteered at the event.

