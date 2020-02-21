United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties create resources page for FRMC employees

The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties created a resources page for those who will be impacted by the Fairmont Regional Medical Center closure.

This comes days after it was announced that FRMC will permanently close.

The page was created for employees to find information about upcoming job fairs and healthcare job opportunities.

Executive Director Brett White says they will continue to add resources and information as it becomes available.

You can find the website in the "Related Documents" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile).