"United Way" program looking to engage future leaders

The "United Way" program for Marion and Taylor County brought futures leaders together at the Copper House Grill in Fairmont

United Way encourages emerging leaders in the communities to take part in volunteer activities and get a kick start on their future leadership skills.

The program's team members are generally older in age and now they are looking to get the younger generation more involved with charity giving activities.

The program's co-chair, Patrick Snively said he believes getting younger leaders involved will lead to impactful changes.

"A lot of times our young people..locally...don't know about the opportunities that are out there and I think that when we can get together we can do a lot of good because we have a lot of people working toward a common purpose," said Snively.

United Way reached their $500,000 dollar goal last year and are determined to do it again this year.