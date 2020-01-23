Unknown powder found on school bus

West Virginia State Police are investigating reports of an unknown powder found Thursday on a school bus with children inside, Calhoun County Schools said.

As a precaution, the children were taken to Minnie Hamilton Health System in Grantsville and quarantined, according to a post on Calhoun County School’s Facebook page. There was no immediate report of injuries.

Troopers say a student had a balloon on the bus that contained the powder.

“The balloon popped and some of the powder was transferred to students on the bus,” according to the Facebook post.

In a separate post earlier Thursday, the school system stated, “(The) Pleasant Hill Elementary administration was informed of an incident involving several children. Parents of the children involved have been contacted and precautionary measures taken.”

Additional details are unavailable at this time.