Upshur County Grand Jury returns 23 indictments for January 2020

The Upshur County Grand Jury returned 23 indictments for the January 2020 term.

Some of those indictments included:

Thomas Lee Underwood - was charged with one county of burglary, one count of domestic assault, one count of brandishing a deadly weapon, and one count of violation of a protective order.

Ryan Neil Coberly - was charged with one count of escaping from custody, one county of prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, and one county of a controlled substance, marijuana

Allison Christine Fultz - charged with one county of burglary, one county of strangulation, one county of battery, and two counts of destruction of property

