Upshur-Buckhannon Health Dept. becomes a mask distribution center

The Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department is now a distribution center for masks.

According to nurse director Susan McKisic, the Upshur County Commission bulk ordered 4,500 masks. 1,500 will stay at the court house for people coming in.

The central distribution point, though, will be at the health department.

"They brought 3,000 masks to us, and with those 3,000 the stipulation is one per person, per family, once a day, and businesses - 10 masks, once a day," says McKisic.

The masks will go to the general public and businesses who need them. All you have to do is stop by the health department.