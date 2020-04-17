Upshur-Buckhannon Health Dept. sets mandatory guidelines from open businesses

The Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department implemented Emergency Rule Title 64m Series 114 on April 16.

Businesses that choose to remain open must adhere to ten actions that promote social distancing and substantial cleanliness.

"Following this Rule will save lives ultimately. The whole idea behind this rule is to limit contact from person to person," says registered sanitarian of the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department, Chris Garrett.

One day after the Rule's implementation, business owners prove they are not taking it lightly.

"There were very few items that we had to implement," says executive vice president of sales at A.F. Wendling's Market, Darren Beasley.

"One was measuring the market to calculate, to make sure we didn't exceed the amount of people that would be in the market and in this building for customer pickup, and then I believe the arrows on the floor were really the only two things," adds Beasley.

Another essential business is just as prepared. Ali Khan, M.D., of Dr. Ali Khan Internal Medicine and Cardiology does drive-by check-ups.

"There's a number out there listed on our door. The door is locked. They call that number. My staff actually gives me their medical record. I go out there, and I see them out there, making as little contact as possible," say Dr. Khan.

"We've already been doing it, and we've only had maybe two people we've had to bring in who had some type of emergency," he adds.

Here are the ten actions outlined by the health dept.:

1) A written plan must be implemented to limit staff, contractors, vendors, etc.

2) Implement social distancing practices including the 6 foot separation distance between persons.

3) Supply adequate disinfection and hygienic supplies to staff and customers.

4) Provide protective barriers for employees exposed to the general public.

5) Restrict access to no more than 2 members of the public per 1000 square feet of customer floor space at any given time.

6) For businesses who sales consist of 80 percent grocery food delivery, no more than three members of the public may enter per 1000 square feet.

7) Each business shall track the number of people who enter and leave.

8) Businesses shall take action to establish social distancing measures to the greatest extent,

9) Businesses shall encourage customers to place orders ahead of time to allow customers to pick up and pay without entering the business.

10) Businesses remaining open shall prominently display the directives of this Rule in a conspicuous manner at each point in entry.

