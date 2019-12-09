Upshur Co. sewage expansion proposal: what it entails

The Upshur County Commission approved an order on Thursday, Dec. 5 which proposed the complete restructuring of sewage territory.

The proposal calls for the Tennerton Public Service District to expand northwest of Route 33, engulfing Upshur county and Buckhannon.

Two thirds of the Buckhannon's employment lies in utility services. David McCauley, Buckhannon's mayor says if the proposal is approved after the public hearing, the operations will not be immediately impacted.

"What it would do is collar Buckhannon insofar of future growth," says McCauley.

"We've undertaken 14 projects in this territory over the past 25 years in the value upon millions and millions of dollars. So there is no showing of cause for Buckhannon to be denied the right to continue to develop its territory."

The proposal would cost $5.6 million. Tennerton would acquire nearly 150 new properties west of Route 33.

The public hearing for the proposal will be held January 9 at 6 p.m. at the Upshur County Courthouse.