Upshur Co. students provided with $500 "Pandemic EBT"

The Upshur County Board of Education (BOE) is taking substantial measures to prevent food insecurity by providing students with, what they call, the "Pandemic EBT."

"If you go to Kroger to purchase groceries, you slide your ATM debit and it gets charged. So it's the same thing. They're gonna get a card that they can use at the grocery store when they go pick up food," says Upshur County BOE president Tammy Samples.

Every student enrolled at Upshur County schools qualifies for the card.

There is a limit of $500.

This comes in addition to the bus-stop meal delivery system which is now every Tuesday.

"It's a lunch and breakfast meal for five days. My niece is a 4th grader at Upshur County. Her box today had five white milks, five chocolate milks, five different kinds of juices, some breakfast sandwiches, a pepperoni roll, and some vegetables that can be warmed up," says Samples.

The EBT card is described by Samples as an extra boost.

"With the number thats we do to determine reduced lunch based on parent income, in Upshur County our schools fall between 65 and 80% for reduced lunch. So that means that of every 100 students, 65 to 80 have some need for additional food. With the pandemic, the food may be the extra that they get which will provide them with enough food for the summer," she adds.

Samples says the Pandemic EBT will be mailed to students. It cannot be used on hot foods.