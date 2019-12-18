Upshur County Depression and Bipolar Association seeking new drop-in center

A community organization without a home.

The DBSA peer support sessions are available in counties throughout West Virginia

"Our main goals are to educate the public and to support those in need," said Andi Cartier, the Upshur County Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Director.

West Virginia DBSA moved their state organization out of Buckhannon, leaving the Upshur County branch without grant funding. The drop-in center closed, relegated to a small room in its hold home to store supplies until a new place is found. Cartier is seeking alternatives.

"What we really need is one reasonably sized room that will hold a couple of tables for people to sit around, bathroom, an electrical outlet for coffee," said Cartier.

The drop-in center provided a safe space for people who needed a break.

"Before we were 11-to-2, Monday through Friday. So, everybody just knew this was a place they could drop in," said Cartier.

The center focuses on resources and peer mentoring, not just the worst case scenario.

"It's not always up to here where you need a psychiatrist and a medical prescription. Sometimes it is just dealing with life," said Cartier.

The chapter still holds peer support meetings at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church every other Monday. But the safe space that the drop-in center housed is no longer there.

For those needing help, professional organizations like United Summit Center are the only options in Upshur County.

"We provide out-patient therapy, we also provide in the schools as well to try to help some families that transportation is an issue. We have a mental health nurse-practitioner who is here a day and a half a week," said Aaron Medina, a clinical lead with United Summit Center.

Cartier says she will still meet with people one-by-one by request.