The Upshur County Grand Jury returned 35 indictments Tuesday for the September term.

Indictments include:

Robin Norris- charged with one count of child neglect causing serious bodily injury and one count of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Nichole Zickefoose- charged with five counts of incest and one count of displaying obscene matter to a minor.

