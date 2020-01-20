Upshur County Quick Response Team still in the works

Upshur County organizers began planning for a quick response team in September of 2018 after Community Care of West Virginia was awarded the Rural Community Opiate Response Program Planning Grant.

Local counties like Monongalia County have seen success in their quick response team.

The program is designed to provide support to overdose patients after they are discharged.

"I can go into ERs when an addict, or someone with a problem has had an overdose, then I can come into the emergency room and maybe talk them through it and bring up the suggestion of getting some help," said Tessa Smith, a peer recovery counselor with the Opportunity House.

Seven organizations are apart of the planning. Community Care of West Virginia, the Opportunity House, St. Joseph's Hospital, West Care Foundation, Lewis-Braxton-Upshur County Schools and the Upshur County Development Authority are currently developing the teams.

Kristi Walker, a project manager from Community Care of West Virginia, explained the QRT is broken into three phases. It begins when patients are taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for overdose. There, peer recovery coaches from Opportunity House and Community Care of West Virginia will be staffed to begin guiding the patients towards long term treatment. The treatment is sponsored by Opportunity House, which offers long-term in-residence and out-of-residence rehabilitation counseling.

"I have talked to several people in the last few days who have said their environment is difficult to stay clean in because there are other people in there that are using," said Matt Kerner, Executive Director of the Opportunity House.

The goal of the teams is to provide counseling as soon as possible to patients.

"If they have time to mull it over in their minds and think.. 'oh this is not a very serious problem, maybe I can go it on my own.' or whatever they may come up with in their own brain for reasons that they do not want to seek recovery. If I am there right away, to put them on the path of recovery right away, it is a greater chance they will get there," said Smith.

Walker says organizers are working with Huntington's QRT to understand how to pilot their team.

"We hope to have some sort of a program up and running within the next six months," said Walker.

She said there are logistics the Upshur County team are trying to work through that the Huntington QRT did not experience.

"We are working on on-boarding substance use counselors and peer recovery coaches right now. One of the barriers to that has been that there are not a lot of behavioral health providers in general. Also, to find the substance use piece of it, people that have that expertise, is also hard in rural West Virginia," said Walker.