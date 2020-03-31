Upshur County Schools continue to provide services to at-home students

As the third week of school closures begins, leaders around our area create plans for the new reality.

Upshur County Schools continue to provide meals to students every week, but this week staff coordinated with local businesses to bring pizzas to students.

"We asked anyone in Upshur County that can make a pizza to do it and we are delivering those today," said Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus.

The order is meant to stimulate the economy in Upshur County, put a smile on student's faces and provide a meal to families. A vital goal as the role schools play in the pandemic changes.

"We are no longer really a school, we are emergency response centers now," said Dr. Stankus.

Education is still the primary concern for teachers who are directed to contact students once a day. Student began learning through packets, but have since switched to online courses after the state Board of Education directed against accepting packets.

Instead, teachers coordinate with parents to create a learning atmosphere in their own homes.

"Parents are the first and most important teacher students have," said Dr. Stankus.

She called Upshur County families Friday night assuring them of the county's plans and suggesting approaches to teaching.

"We do not want to have parents stressed about this learning because it has to look different. We know the environment is different so we want to look at learning differently," said Dr. Stankus.

Students that can not access internet at home are encouraged to learn outdoors and with their families. Upshur County Schools' IT department also set up Wi-Fi hotspots in the parking lots so children are able to reach learning resources.