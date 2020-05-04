Upshur County Schools name 2020 Teacher of the Year

Upshur County Schools announced their 2020 Teacher of the Year is Erin Anderson, a 5th grade teacher at Tennerton Elementary School.

Anderson says she misses seeing her kids face-to-face.

Anderson was surprised Monday morning by the announcement that took place in the parking lot of Tennerton.

Anderson was recognized for her efforts in the classroom, as well as her efforts in the community including acting as president of the Upshur County Reading Council, assistant volleyball coach at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School. She is also recognized for her efforts in fundraising for county organizations.

Following the ceremony, Anderson reflected on her students.

"It is heartbreaking to not have them in front of me. However, it has been a unique experience. One, I told them, we will not soon forget, they are making history right now," said Anderson.

The announcement kicks off Upshur County Schools' teacher appreciation week.