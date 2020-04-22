Upshur County Schools provide mental health resources for kids during closure

Upshur County School officials are making sure students receive the mental health services and other resources they need during the COVID-19 pandemic with several programs.

Officials say school counselors are in constant communication with our students. Links were sent out to students for different programs along with weekly check-in's.

Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus and Student Service Director Jodie Akers say counselors are forwarding their calls to make sure students can reach them if needed especially during this time where they say kids can feel a lot of uncertainty.

"I think one of the main things is that connection and the normalcy that they are used to having with their counselors and their staff at the school because there are a lot of unknowns right now," Akers said.

Even the elementary counselors have started a weekly newsletter to help families practice self-care from home while providing activity ideas for families.

"Getting out, going for a walk, that communication that helps them stay healthy mentally and knowing that they have got those additional resources available to them should they need them," Stankus said.

Stankus and Akers say they have a great collaboration with their mental health clinics within the schools and throughout Upshur County. They want to let students know the staff are here for them and will be available if they need someone to talk to.

"We will continue to be here for our students, we miss them and we want them to stay strong," Stankus said. "To stay resilient during these times, we are looking forward to seeing them next year."