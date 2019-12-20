Upshur County Senior Center hosts Christmas fundraising event

Many families gathered for a good cause tonight in Buckhannon.

The Upshur County Senior Center held a Christmas night for the whole family.

Those in attendance could take pictures with Santa, decorate cookies, and purchase biscuits and gravy while listening to performances by the Middle C Vets.

The event was used to raise money for their meals on wheels and nutrition program that helps provide for elders throughout the community.

Sarah Campbell, the executive director at the Upshur County Senior Center said it's a great way to bring everyone together in order to provide for others.

"We just really thought that this was a wonderful opportunity for us to reach out and say we're here no matter what your life situation is," Campbell said. "Eventually everyone ages so we're here for everybody because as you get older you might need some of our services," she said.

All of the proceeds they collected on Friday will go toward local seniors to ensure they receive hot, nutritious meals.

The Upshur County Senior Center also accepts donations all year round.

