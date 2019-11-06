Buckhannon man accused of having drugs and handguns in home where underage family member lived

An Upshur County man is accused of having drugs and several firearms in his home. An underage family member allegedly lived in the home.

Joseph Quici has been charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, one count of gross child neglect creating risk of injury, one count of receiving or transferring stolen goods, and six counts of person prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies saw a car parked outside of a house on Hall Road in Buckhannon on Monday. The house had been an address of citizen complaints regarding distribution of drugs for a number of weeks.

Deputies pulled the car over for driving erratically. They noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, and search the car. They found an electronic smoking device, along with a box labeled "Dank Lemon Head (THC 91.23%)" on the back seat floorboard.

The driver told deputies that he bought the THC Vape insert from Quici for $40, according to court documents. Deputies got a search warrant for Quici's home.

Deputies, along with West Virginia State Police, and the Buckhannon City Police searched the home. They found over 166 grams of marijuana, 105 count of one gram of "pre-rolled joint of suspected marijuana, dipped in THC oil," several THC Vape inserts, THC extracts, two digital scales, a large amount of packaging materials and $3,500 in cash.

On the bed were two set of $20 bills, folding into $40 per set, court documents state. Officers also found an AR style .22 LR in the living room, a single 20-guage shotgun, two handguns in Quici's bedroom and two handguns in the kitchen.

Deputies say Quici lives with a underage family member.

One of the firearms located on the bed came back stolen through NCIC out of Harrison County, court documents said.

Quici is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. His bail is set at $250,000.

