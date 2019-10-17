Buckhannon residents indicted on meth and counterfeit charges

Two Buckhannon residents were indicted on drug and counterfeit charges by a federal grand jury Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 39-year-old Garry Moran II and 38-year-old Johnna Courtney were each indicted one one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of counterfeiting and one count of possession of counterfeit obligations. Moran and Courtney allegedly distributed more than five grams of crystal methamphetamine in May 2019.

They are also accused of making counterfeit money and having 95 counterfeit $100 bills in their possession, according to Powell's office.

Moran and Courtney each face at least five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $5 million for the drug counts, Powell's office says. They each face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 for each of the counterfeit charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting Moran and Courtney's case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the United States Secret Service investigated the case.