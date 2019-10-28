Upshur Sheriff Department informs locals on impersonators

The Upshur Sheriff Department released a statement on Facebook to the community about impersonators on Monday.

Sheriff David Coffman believes that there may be multiple people involved in attempting to stop civilians and impersonate themselves as an officer.

One person of interest has been arrested and the charges are currently pending.

The sheriff department has had a few locals come forward with the same concern.

Law enforcement wanted to make the community aware of their official vehicles in Upshur County, that of which includes the state police who have blue and gold vehicles and wear green uniforms, the black vehicles with yellow markings belong to Upshur sheriffs who usually wear black or grey and Buckhannon police have black and white cruisers and wear blue attire.

Sheriff Coffman said that if anyone is uncertain when being pulled over, there is a way to confirm.

"If they have concerns about anyone attempting to stop them, they can always reach out and call 911 and we would help out in any way we could," he said.

For more on the statement from the Upshur County Sheriff Office, visit their Facebook page.