WVU invites veterans to field before kick-off at football game

For 10 years West Virginia University has asked veterans to come to the field right before kick-off and today was no different.

Members of the "Gathering of Mountain Eagles" went to the field-goal to be thanked by thousands of mountaineer fans.

The goal of the organization is to give thanks but also challenge veterans.

The executive director said 60% of their members have PTSD.... so to be around crowds and loud noises for a positive experience pushes the veterans to be their best.

"I had a Vietnam veteran take him by the arm and lead him out to field. It was a really tough thing for him to do, but he did it. And when he came off he said "I'm really glad I did that," said Woody Aurentz.

"Gathering of Mountain Eagles" take the veterans on many different adventures to challenge them like white-water rafting and skiing.

