VFW Junior Vice Commander-in-Chief stops in Post 7048 during state tour

VFW National Junior Vice Commander-in-Chief Fritz Mihelcic is touring West Virginia VFW posts this week.

Mihelcic is touring the VFW's with his service dog Mama and the West Virginia State VFW Commander.

The national leaders stopped by Post 7048 in Fairmont, West Virginia to meet members, hear their stories and speak during a luncheon held by the post.

"West Virginia is very veteran friendly. It is a lovely opportunity to come into the state and meet with the State Commander," said Mihelcic.

Mihelcic says he is visiting four-to-five posts a day.

"We come in, we get to meet the people, talk to them, find out what they feel. Because, it is the posts that run the VFW," said Mihelcic.

He says it is his first time in West Virginia and says he has already had many memorable experiences visiting with post members around the state.