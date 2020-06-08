Va. prosecutor: Man who drove through group of protesters is leader of KKK

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police say a man from Hanover County has been arrested after driving through a group of protesters Sunday evening.

On June 7 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Henrico County police received a call about an incident that occurred during the protest walk on Lakeside Avenue near Vale Street.

An adult victim had stopped to report the incident in the city near the AP Hill Monument.

According to witnesses, a driver revved the engine and drove through the protesters occupying the roadway.

Police say Harry H. Rogers, 36, of Hanover County was arrested and charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism. He is being held without bond.

Henrico Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor said Rogers admitted to being a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a protagonist for Confederate ideology. They are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate.

The victim was checked by rescue at the scene and refused any further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Taylor released the following statement in part:

“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology. We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate.

“Yesterday, I participated in a different peaceful protest for equality and justice in Henrico. Protesters acting peaceably, well within their constitutional rights of assembly, should not have to fear violence. We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017. I promise Henricoans that this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

