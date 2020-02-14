Valentine's Day celebration for Clarksburg seniors who 'Wrote the book' on love

Love is in the air for people of all ages on this Valentine’s Day, especially mature love.

The Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center hosted a Valentine’s Day celebration Friday. It brought residents together to listen to live music, eat sweet treats, and share stories of some of their favorite Valentine's Day memories.

Organizers said these folks are the ones who wrote the book on true love.

"It's not just the young people enjoying love stories," Curry said. "These people wrote the book on love. This is a social event they really enjoy."

Clarksburg Assistant Mayor Jimmy Marino crowned Betty Griffith and Richard York King and Queen of the nursing home to mark the main highlight of the event.

"It was an honor to participate in this event," Marino said."They do great things for the elderly. This was a great event for the seniors in Clarksburg."