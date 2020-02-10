Valentine's for Veterans: DAR members show appreciation to local vets

Women from the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter (DAR) visited five different nursing home facilities, throughout Monongalia County, to thank veterans for their service.

They spread some love by giving each vet a Valentine's Day card with candy or a balloon as a symbol of their appreciation.

The chairman of service to veterans through DAR, Brenda Fisher said it's important to thank our vets consistently.

"A lot of the veterans get presents through the year, like around Christmas time, but sometimes they don't get remembered on Valentine's Day," Fisher said. "Valentine's Day is for love and we want to show our love to them and thank them for what they've done for us," she said.

