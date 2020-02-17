Vandals cover Plymouth Rock in red graffiti

Police are investigating a vandalism spree that left the famous Plymouth Rock covered in graffiti.

Plymouth Rock, which marks the place where pilgrims from the Mayflower landed 400 years go, was vandalized over the weekend. (Source: CNN, WBZ)

Town officials say workers had removed the red spray paint covering the rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts, by up late Monday morning.

Police say vandals also targeted a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary of the 1620 Mayflower landing, the Pilgrim Maiden statue and the National Monument To The Forefathers.

It was not immediately clear if this graffiti incident had any connection to the anniversary celebration.

No arrests had been made Monday afternoon.

