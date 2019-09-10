Vehicle crashed into family business in Nutter Fort

A vehicle crashed into Pinti Family Chiropractic in Nutter Fort Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Neighbors say the driver's brakes went out which made him hit the building.

There were some damages to the business, but no one was injured.

Dr. Stephen Pinti was in his office at the time of the crash. He said he was surprised when he heard the "boom", but he is glad everyone is okay.

"We're just glad everyone was safe, and no one got hurt. It [the car] could've been driving out onto the road and involved a lot of other people or hurt a lot of people. So we're just glad no one got hurt," said Dr. Pinti.

911 officials say that Nutter Fort Police are investigating the wreck.