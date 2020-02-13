6-year-old Faye Swetlik found dead after disappearing from front yard in Cayce, S.C.

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Police just shared the tragic news that 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was found dead Thursday, not far from where she was last seen.

Faye disappeared from the front yard of her Cayce, South Carolina home while she was playing outside after school Monday.

Her family reported her missing at 5 p.m., saying they had last seen her at 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Faye’s body was found somewhere in her neighborhood. Officers have launched a homicide investigation related to her death, but did not share how she died.

Police also said the body of a deceased male was found near Faye’s body and an investigation has started in that case. They did not, however, directly relate the cases at this time. That person has not been identified.

There is no danger to the community, police said. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement is urged to contact 803-205-4444.

