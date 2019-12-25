UPDATE: Child safe after multi-county pursuit

UPDATE 12/25/19 @ 3:23 p.m.

A man is in custody and a child is safe after a multi-county pursuit Christmas day.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the man had the child and a shotgun in the car.

The child has been reunited with family, Matheny said.

The pursuit began in Upshur County ended on Route 50 at the intersection of Lodgeville Road and Emily Drive.

A vehicle pursuit that started in Upshur County ended on Route 50 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the pursuit ended at the intersection of Lodgeville Road and Emily Drive.

