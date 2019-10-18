Verizon Wireless celebrates grand opening in Clarksburg

Officials say that the new Verizon Wireless offers the latest and newest phones and technology for anyone.

Officials say the opening is exciting and wants everyone in the community to check out the new store and its next generation designs.

"Brand new location, so its one of the first to what we call next gen designs," said owner of Wireless Jeff Swackhammer. "So it's a state of the art location with all the newest phones accessories everything for mobile life."

Verizon Wireless is located at 252 Emily Drive and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm and Sunday's from 11 am to 5pm.