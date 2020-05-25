Veteran makes Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica

Vietnam veteran Richard Smith spent weeks preparing his tribute to America's fallen warriors.

It made its debut on Sunday.

Smith, who served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1998, hand-crafted a life-sized replica of the ever-guarded Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It was a three week project.

"I've always wanted to do it, and got the idea I can do it. I'm into wood working. I got a picture of it, got some material, and went at it. Every time I see it on TV it brings a tear to my eye," says Smith.

"I actually didn't know about it until recently," says Smith's daughter Patricia Allison.

"We actually went away for the weekend, and my mom texted me saying 'wait till you get home and see what's in the yard!' It's not surprising. He's always been a very patriotic person. He loves Memorial Day. He's really big on everyone recognizing that it's about the people that we've lost, and not the ones that we still have with us today," she adds.

Smith has been to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington DC three times.

"Learn more about this tomb and why it exists," says Smith.

"Everything comes around the number 21. The guard takes 21 steps in front of it. Then he stops, turns, and he stops for 21 seconds. Then he changes his rifle so his rifle is always away from the tomb, on his opposite shoulder."

The reason for this is if you add up the numbers 1776, you get 21.

"It's dedicated to the ones - not me, I'm a veteran, but to them," adds Smith.