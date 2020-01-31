Veteran who walked everywhere receives car from DAV and WITF

A veteran received a car as a gift that was donated to Warriors in the Field (WITF). Both, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 45 (DAV) and WITF presented Michelle Bailey with the vehicle.

"Tears just rushed to my eyes..I couldn't hold them back any longer," Bailey said.

"Getting to and from work, getting to and from a lot of places, even to bring home groceries, it's been very difficult," she said.

Previously Bailey walked from her home in Salem to the Clarksburg VA Hospital to partake in the CWT program, but that soon changed after having a conversation with DAV commander, George P. Davis III.

"She said, 'Do you know anyone who has a car?' she said, 'I really need a car, I'm really getting started all over again, starting from scratch,' and I had just had a friend of mine, about three weeks ago, he said, 'I have a client who wants to donate a car to a veteran,' Davis said.

That friend was Dave Whittaker, founder of WITF, an organization, out of Randolph County, that seeks to help veterans facing different obstacles.

The two organizations teamed up to help Bailey.

"Between the efforts of everybody we were able to bring it and take care of her transportation for her."

The car was presented to Bailey at the VA Hospital.

"It's going to make me more of an independent person," Bailey said. "I'm not going to have to rely on every body else and do what everybody else wants to do," she said.

"It's just going to be me going from point 'A' to point 'B.' I can focus on me and keeping on the right path."

Although DAV and WITF came together to provide this life changing moment, Whittaker said it was all made possible with the help of a supportive community who believe in what WITF is doing.

"It was my dream to do this but, honestly without the help of all these other people that have come together, it would never happen," Whittaker said.