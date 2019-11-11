Veterans Appreciation Breakfast honors those who have served

Several veterans were honored today at the Veterans Appreciation Breakfast in Morgantown.

The breakfast was held at the WVU Erikson Alumni Center. The event featured speakers and allowed the public to remember those who have lost their lives in battle while honoring those who are still fighting.

Veterans who attended the event say that Veterans Day is special to them. It gives them the opportunity think about their time that they served.

"This day is important to me because I did serve," said Veteran Penny Lipscomb. "I have sacrificed as well as all the other people in this room to give our service to the country and those who have died and those who we have lost along the way."

Officials say WVU supports all veterans and welcomes them and their families as well.

