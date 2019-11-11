Veteran's Day deals in North Central West Virginia

Veteran's Day is on Monday. As a way of saying thank you, businesses in our area will have deals for Veterans and active duty members.

Applebee's: Veterans and active duty military members can get a free meal on Monday from a limited menu (dine-in only) at participating locations.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty military members get a free lunch on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

T&L Hot dogs: Veterans and active duty members eat free.

Cici's Pizza: Retired and active duty military members with a valid military ID will be offered a free pizza buffet on Monday.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans with a military ID can get a free Bloomin' Onion and non-alcoholic drink on Monday. They can also get 20 percent off their check from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31.

Little Caesars Pizza: Veterans and active duty members with valid ID can get a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

IHOP: All active duty military members and veterans are invited to come in to IHOP to enjoy a free breakfast on Monday.

Chili's Bar and Grill: All veterans and active duty military members can get a free meal at participating locations on Monday.

Golden Corral: Military veterans and active duty members are being offered a free dine-in "thank you" dinner on Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

TGI Fridays: Guests with a valid military ID can get a free lunch menu item up to $12 on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These guest can also get a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays.

Subway: Veterans with a valid military ID can get a free six-inch sub at select locations on Monday.

Primanti Bros.: Active or retired military members can enjoy a free Priminati bros "Almost Famous" sandwich at all locations on Sunday and Mondy.