Veterans are shown appreciation at Texas Roadhouse

Veterans from the VA Medical Center and the West Virginia Veterans nursing facility had a free meal on Friday.

The Harrison County Elks hosted the veterans at Texas Roadhouse.

The WVU women's basketball coach, Mike Casey, made an appearance, and each veteran received a free women's basketball t-shirt.

One of the board of directors for Harrison county Elks, Flavious Haynes, said they enjoy providing the veterans with moments like these to show their appreciation on more than just Veterans day.

"If you're in the hospital or the nursing home that's your life there for years, so anytime that we can do an outside activity and get them out of there, it's nice to get out," he said.

Casey was glad to be in attendance as well.

"Anytime I can come down here and see them, talk to them and thank them, it's a great opportunity."