Veterans receive free dental care at WVU Dental student clinic

With Veterans Day being three days away, the WVU dental student clinic offered free oral healthcare to veterans on Friday.

Students provided care to over 40 veterans.

Faculty dentists and hygienists monitored the students as they provided dental screenings, x-rays as needed, cleaning, simple fillings and other needs.

A number of vets lack insurance or the funds for oral care.

Officials say that poor oral health can contribute to poor overall health.

The Dean of the WVU School of Dentistry, Anthony Borgia, said this is a great service to offer veterans.

"They do have limited care, in the VA system, but they don't have enough that all of the veterans require," Borgia said.

"So we wanted to do our part and honor our veterans and offer them the opportunity to seek care," he said. "They do not have to pay for it and they can understand where they're at with their dental situation and hopefully they'll become patients of ours as well."

Officials from WVU School of Dentistry hope that they will be able to continue services like this one for veterans in the future.