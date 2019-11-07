Veterans were shown appreciation with a "Welcome Home Celebration"

Veterans of all ages came together at the Lewis County Senior Center for the "Welcome Home Celebration" on Thursday.

The Annual Veteran's Appreciation Day event offered the veterans a free lunch, entertainment, prizes and fellowship throughout the event.

Volunteer organizers wanted to make sure to recognize Vietnam Veterans, who they say never got the welcome home they deserved.

Lori Creighton, one of the events organizers, said that even though they are recognizing Vietnam Veterans, the event is meant to honor all veterans.

"We want to make sure that they know we love them," Creighton said. "Our veterans are important and we wanted to do something special for them."

A part from key organizers, the Patriot Riders Guard and several seniors in the community also helped put this event together.