Victim of Weston house fire speaks out

Tragedy struck September 30th for Sandra McClain and her family when a fire broke out and destroyed their home.

"I've lost everything I own, everything my kids own, my whole life," said McClain.

While remembering the timeline of events, she explained that she was in the kitchen when the fire started and was setting up for her youngest daughter's 3rd birthday.

"So we had just got home from Walmart, we got cakes and stuff, and I hear 'pound pound pound' and it was my neighbor and she was telling us that our house was on fire," explained McClain.

McClain said she was able to get herself and her children out only seconds before the house exploded and became completely engulfed in flames.

Now a week later, the trauma remains intact.

"This is the saddest situation I've ever been in...everything I own that I've worked so hard for...just to disintegrate in a matter of seconds....and it hits me but I've been trying not to cry, I've been trying to be strong because my girls look up to me, so I keep trying to move forward," McClain said while holding back tears.

Keeping positive however, hasn't been too hard for McClain all thanks the tremendous amount of support from the community.

"I've never seen people ban together so quick, my kids are fully clothed and once I get a house people are already trying to give me furniture, and I'm very thankful for that. I don't even know how to express my thankfulness."

She added that her youngest daughter often wakes up now screaming "Fire" and she hopes moving into a new house will help the family find some peace and able them to have a fresh start.

A friendly acquaintance has even set up a "go-fund-me" page, telling the family's story and asking for donations to help them get back on their feet.

"I personally have only met that girl twice...she said 'Sandra, I watch you, your an amazing person', she said 'I hope everybody helps you'...," said McClain.

McClain is grateful for the lives of her children and all the help and support she is receiving. She also said she is going to try to use her "wake up call" to be a positive influence on those around her.

"Make sure everyone knows the meaning of life because you never know what could happen," said McClain.