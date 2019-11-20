Victims of Farmington No. 9 mine disaster remembered as heroes

It's been 51 years since dark clouds of smoke filled the skies of Marion County after one of the deadliest mine disasters in our country's history.

Tuesday marked the 51st anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 mine explosion that killed 78 people. (Photo: WV State Archives)

An explosion killed 78 people at the Farmington Number 9 mine on this date in 1968.

Rising above the ashes of that day were regulations and safety measures that changed the entire industry.

Reminders of that day remain enclosed in a china cabinet inside the United Mine Workers of America District 31 offices in Fairmont.

Items like flame safety lamps from 1968 serve as a reminder of a dark day when light was shed on an industry in need of reform.

The cause of the explosion has never been determined, but the effect it had on the future of coal mining is profound.

Adam Frye is a district 31 field representative for the UMWA.

"It changed the coal industry for life and continues today," Frye said.

He attends a memorial service at the site of the mine explosion every year alongside hundreds of others.

Where all 78 names are etched in stone.

Those names - and their family members - are credited with being catalysts to enacting sweeping reforms in their industry.

In the aftermath of the explosion, laws and regulations were passed, government agencies were formed and miners gained rights.

To miners across the country, these names aren't victims. They're heroes for the future lives they saved.

On this 51st anniversary, a moment of silence was held at the Marion County Commission meeting.

Commissioner Randy Elliot is a retired miner.

He was a junior in high school when the explosion occurred.

"It's a part of my life I'll never forget," Elliot said. "I had a lot of friends who had parents and relatives who passed away in that terrible disaster."

A disaster that claimed 78 lives has undoubtedly saved hundreds more.

"Tried to make things right so this wouldn't happen again," Frye said. "That's what No. 9 is all about - showing people that this won't happen again."