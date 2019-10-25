Video of adopted baby with Down syndrome wins hearts

More than 14 million people have viewed a video posted by the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network earlier this month.

In the video, an adopted baby with Down syndrome smiles at her adoptive mother.

NDSAN is a program of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati. The founder of the NDSAN, Robin Steele, was also one of the founding families of the DSAGC back in 1981.

The organization’s stated mission is to ensure every child born with Down syndrome has the opportunity to grow up in a loving family, whether a family decides to parent or make an adoption plan.

