Governor announces virtual prayer service during stay at home issue

Governor Jim Justice and religious leaders from across the state will be conducting a virtual, statewide Day of Prayer service on March 25th at 12 p.m.

The service will be held by leaders from many different religions, providing an experience and opportunity for all West Virginians.

This is to provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together during the stay at home order that began at 8 p.m. on March 24th.

The service will be streamed on the governor's Facebook, Youtube and Twitter pages.