Local blood drives offer free COVID-19 antibody testing for donors

Life saving gifts were given inside the Holy Rosary Church in Buckhannon Tuesday.

"Right now blood is in critical supply, we couldn't do our blood screenings so we figured this was a good way to get out to our community," said Lisa Wharton, Vice-President of Public Relations and Marketing at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Hospital staff teamed up with the Rotary Club of Buckhannon Upshur and Vitalant to host a blood drive.

"It has probably been three years or so," said Wharton when asked when the last blood drive was.

Blood donors will receive more than just a cookie after they give.

"Two weeks post donation, donors can go into their private donor portal.(...) Find out if the results of their antibody test was positive or negative," said Kristen Lane, Marketing Lead for Vitalant.

Between now and August 31st, Vitalant will perform coronavirus anti-body testing on donated blood.

"The value of the test is you can see if you have the COVID anti-bodies in your blood and you will be able to tell if you had the COVID-19 virus," said Lane.

As for Tuesday, St. Joseph's staff say they saw record-breaking numbers of donors.

"It has been great, it has been great. We have had a record number of appointments. We have had a lot of walk-ins. We are doing another one next Thursday, June 25th," said Wharton.

Tuesday's blood drive was planned after the Rotary Club's bi-annual blood testing drive was cancelled due to COVID-19. The next testing drive is expected before October.