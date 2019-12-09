Volunteers prepare for the 38th annual toy and food giveaway

The 38th Annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive is approaching quickly. The community has come together to provide for those in need in Monongalia County.

On Monday, volunteers came together at the WV National Gaurd Morgantown Readiness Center to sort through donations from the community.

"This is the preparation for the distribution," said Jessica Staley, the family resource network manager with United Way.

All of the toys that were donated had to be new, and food could not be expired. Items that did not meet that guideline will be donated accordingly.

"The holiday food and toy distribution is county wide and we have two components to the event," director of Christian Help, Colleen Lankford said.

Registered families will be able to shop for toys for their children. Each child is granted a toy under the "major" toy category, where they will find larger or more expensive items, and few from the "minor" toy category, which includes stocking stuffers, books and stuffed animals.

What each child gets is dependent upon what was donated.

The event will take place on Dec. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Over 300 volunteers are expected to help out while families gather what they need for the upcoming holiday.

For those who don't have children and only need to pick up food, they will visit the Readiness Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and anyone who cannot attend the event for health reasons or lack of transportation, Morgantown Board of Realtors partnered with the program to deliver the items to their home.

Officials say there is definitely a need for this in the community and they are glad that they get to provide for families and their children.

