Voters approve Lewis County School Levy

More than two thirds of Lewis County voters approved the Lewis County Schools' levy over the weekend.

The unofficial tally from the Lewis County clerk's office was 1,396 voters were in favor of the levy and 669 voters were against the levy. The levy only needed a simple majority to pass.

It's a continuation of the school's excess levy that was implemented in 1954.

The levy is nearly $3 million and will run through 2024.

Board of Education officials said they'll use part of the money to buy textbooks and provide free meals to students.