Volunteers knit 100 "Little Hats for Big Hearts"

"I have crocheted for some time and I can make one in about one hour, but we make 100 to be delivered to the hospital,"

Elwanda Dennison is the president of Quiet Dell chapter of CEOS- or Community Education Outreach Services, a group that spends their free time finding ways to give back to others.

"We do give back to our communities and making red hats for the February heart month is one of our little projects that we do,"

This month their "little project" is making 100 hats for all the babies born in February at United Hospital Center.

The goal is to raise awareness about a condition that impacts newborns across the country.

"Little Hats for Big Hearts, it's to raise awareness for congenital heart defect in newborn babies,"

John Wickline, the program assistant for WVU extension services, says the women behind this project are constantly finding ways to give back to others

"It's part of their DNA so to speak, for them to reach out to people they don't even know and say 'hey we care,"

This is the fourth year for the project and Wickline says the women often go above and beyond the 100 hat goal.

"A couple years they made a lot more than 100 and some of them were taken to other hospitals in the area,"

While a knit hat may seem like a small thing, the response from the parents prove that the impact is big.

"We hear stories all the time about what it meant to them that someone they don't even know took the time out to do something for them," Wickline said

The hats will be delivered to the babies in February.