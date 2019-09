On Saturday, we have an Ice Cream Social and Hot Dog Sale at 10 a.m. at Jones Run Community Center in Lumberport.

Also on Saturday, we have the Suicide Prevention Walk from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Krepps Park in Morgantown.

On Sunday, we have the 5th Annual Morgantown Marathon at 7 a.m., all proceeds benefit Operation Welcome Home.

Also on Sunday, we have the Mylan Mountain Mama 8K at 7:30 a.m. in Morgantown.