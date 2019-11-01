Wild, Wonderful Weekend Preview: Nov. 2-3

On Saturday, we have the Christmas and Craft Festival at United Methodist Church in Quiet Dell. The festival lasts from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and will be complete with everything from jewelry, antiques and woodworking. Food will be available for purchase as well.

Also on Saturday, we have the Turkey Dinner at Pisgah United Methodist in Morgantown. The dinner will last from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., and will cost $9 for adults and $4 for children.

On Sunday, we have Designer Purse Bingo at Anmoore Fire Department. The games begin for early birds at 1:30 p.m. and regular play begins at 2 p.m., presale tickets costs $25 and tickets at the door cost $30.

Also on Sunday, we have the Spaghetti Dinner at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Shinnston. This early dinner will last from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and costs $10 for adults and $5 for children.

