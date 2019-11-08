Wild, Wonderful Weekend Preview: Nov. 9-10

On Saturday, we have the Trinity Craft Expo from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont. This event will host 70 craft and food vendors.

Also on Saturday, we have the Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Harrison County Senior Center in Clarksburg. There will be a Hot Dog Sale and Baked Steak Dinner as well. Food donations will be accepted.

On Sunday, we have the Soupbean, Ham and Cornbread Dinner at 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Lost Creek Methodist Church. The dinner costs $8 for adults and $3 for children under 10 years old.

Also on Sunday, we have a musical performance by the Wind Symphony from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at WVU in Morgantown.

