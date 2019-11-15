Wild, Wonderful Weekend Preview: Nov. 16-17

On Saturday, we have The Handcrafted Cooperative from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Morgantown Marketplace. This event features talented independent craft makers and supports small, local businesses.

Also on Saturday, we have a cooking class from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Pierpont Community & Technical College in Fairmont. You will have the opportunity to learn to make lasagna and homemade Italian bread for only $45. Plus, you get to bring your creations home.

On Sunday, we have the Fill the Pantry Food Drive from noon until 4 p.m. at the old K-Mart parking lot in Clarksburg. Both non-perishable food and monetary donations will be accepted.

Also on Sunday, we have the Greenery Bazaar and Christmas Shop in Mannington at the Wilson School Museum. Christmas crafts, as well as fresh pine wreaths, door hangings and centerpieces will be for sale. All proceeds will be used for restoration projects.

