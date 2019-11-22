Wild, Wonderful Weekend Preview: Nov. 23-24

On Saturday, we have the Bazaar and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Good Hope. This event will host several vendors with crafts for purchase.

Also on Saturday, we have Senior Day at the WVU football game vs. Oklahoma State beginning at noon at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

On Sunday, we have Christmas Bingo at VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg. Early bird play begins at 12:30 p.m. and regular play starts at 1:30 p.m., presale tickets cost $50 and tickets at the event cost $60. Players have a chance to win $100, as well as door prizes.

Also on Sunday, we have a free Thanksgiving Dinner starting at 4 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in West Union. Everyone is welcome to join!

